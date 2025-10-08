Preparations underway ahead Philly's Navy and Marine Corps 250 events

The Brief The Navy and Marine Corps will celebrate 250 years in Philadelphia with a week of events. Major events include a parade of ships, a veterans' reunion picnic, and a parade down Market Street. Camden will also host celebrations, including a flag-raising and school visits.



Philadelphia is gearing up for a week-long celebration marking 250 years of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, which began in the city back in 1775.

Celebrations kick off Thursday morning with a parade of ships on the Delaware River, featuring combat ships USS Cooperstown, USS Billings, guided missile destroyer USS Lassen, and USS Arlington. These ships are set to make a striking entrance as part of the festivities.

Major events planned throughout the week include an all-veterans reunion picnic and the Victory at Sea concert on Sunday.

The highlight will be Monday's grand parade down Market Street, marking the Navy's founding anniversary.

"It's going to have immense amount of activity here, including the Blue Angels flying over Independence Hall and a 7,000-person parade," said George Leone, president of Homecoming 250 Navy Marine Corps.

Camden joins in the festivities

The city of Camden is also hosting events, with Mayor Victor Carstarphen encouraging community participation. "We’re going to have her flag raising this week," said Carstarphen. "This Friday we’re going to have celebrations on our New Jersey battleship."

Cherry Street Pier will host the "Innovation Pavilion," a three-day event showcasing workforce opportunities and military technology. Chris Scafario, president and CEO of the Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center, emphasized the chance to learn about manufacturing and meet passionate people dedicated to their mission.

Reflecting on history and community

Leone hopes the events will bring people together to honor the military's history and service. "We really have to remember how important Philadelphia was when this nation was getting started," he said, highlighting the significance of the city as the birthplace of the armed services.

What you can do:

Visit the Navy’s website to see a list of events available to the public.

You can also visit the Homecoming 250 website for a schedule of events.