President Biden, First Lady volunteer at Philabundance to pay tribute ahead of MLK Day

In the spirit of volunteerism and public service, both President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden volunteered Sunday at Philabundance.

The President and the first lady returned to Philabundance again as a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of the MLK Day since they recognize hunger in America as one of the continued issues impacting children and families.

Last year, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden volunteered at Philabundance around the same time in an effort to pay tribute to the revered, late pastor.

"We still have much to do to end hunger in America," said President Biden. "The country’s COVID crisis has increased a need that was already alarmingly high and has now brought so many more people in need to food pantries, cupboards, and emergency kitchens. Recovery for our communities from this pandemic has been difficult and we need to continue to make ending hunger in America a top priority."

According to the president, they are especially focused on children and youth to make sure they have access to healthy food.

Feeding America, a partner of Philabundance, says the number of children facing hunger in the US rose during the pandemic. In 2019, more than 10 children faced hunger but in 2020 the number rose to nearly 12 million.

"Along with President Biden, the First Lady and our partner AmeriCorp, we all paused during the holiday weekend to pay tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Dr. King," said CEO Loree Jones. "In his first year in office, President Biden has shown great support for the wellbeing and health of individuals who experience difficulty providing for their families and even more so while the country continues to face the effects of a prolonged pandemic."

