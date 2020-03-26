President Trump approves New Jersey disaster declaration

article

President Donald Trump on Wednesday approved a Disaster Declaration in New Jersey which will provide Federal funding during the state's recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Press Secretary's Office said the order will make federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas in the state.

The memo, released Thursday morning, goes on to say that federal funding will also be made available to state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy submitted the disaster declaration request Monday, which requested both individual and public assistance from the federal government.

To handle the designation of Federal funds, FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor assigned Robert Little III to the role of Federal Coordinating Officer.

“This declaration will allow us to lift remaining bureaucratic barriers to assistance and enhance our statewide response to COVID-19," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

"I am grateful to the Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for their collaboration and coordination in supporting our response and recovery efforts to COVID-19 in New Jersey.”

Gov. Phil Murphy also said the federal government is increasing the number of masks and respirators, but said the state still needs additional personal protective equipment for health workers.

To date, New Jersey has been among the hardest hit states in the nation, dealing with over 3,500 cases and more than 40 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

