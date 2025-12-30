Priest catches man breaking into Philadelphia church's 'poor box' days before Christmas: police

The Brief Police are searching for a man accused of stealing from a Philadelphia church's "poor box" days before Christmas. Investigators say a resident priest at Our Mother of Consolation Church witnessed the alleged burglary. The suspect fled from the church when he noticed the priest.



Police are searching for a man who investigators say fled a Philadelphia church after a priest caught him stealing from the "poor box" days before Christmas.

What we know:

Police say a priest at Our Mother of Consolation Church was in his second floor bedroom on Dec. 20 when he heard a loud noise at the front entrance of the church.

When he went to investigate the noise, police say he witnessed an unknown man breaking into the "poor box" in the main church worship area.

The suspect fled after he saw the priest and was last seen heading north on Germantown Avenue.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department shared video of the suspect inside the church at the time of the incident.

The suspect is described as a bald Black man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with white sneakers.