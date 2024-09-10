Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with Philly police while presidential debate takes center stage

As the Presidential candidates went head-to-head inside the National Constitution Center Tuesday night, outside the Secret Service perimeter, a pro-Palestinian protest dubbed "Shut Down the Debate" marched down Market Street, ultimately clashing with police.

One protester shouted, "They both support Israel! They are both sending our tax dollars to commit genocide!"

With bullhorns, signs and flags, hundreds of demonstrators started at City Hall. They demanded a ceasefire in the Israeli-Hamas war while showing disdain for both presidential candidates.

"The last 10 months, they haven’t been hearing everything we’ve been saying. They are going about something that’s obliterating the Palestinian people. I mean, what’s better than bringing that to their doorstep," one protester stated.

"These two candidates are not the lesser of two evils. They are every four years. They try to coerce you into voting for them every four years," another protester complained.

Lined with a heavy police presence down Market Street, demonstrators marched past the debate site, hoping to get their voices heard, including third party candidates who were not invited.

Walter Smolarek said, "We want to make it clear to people there is more options. Alternatives do exist."

Ultimately, protesters clashed with police at 4th and Market streets as police took a few into custody.