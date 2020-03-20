Professional interventionist offers help to recovering addicts struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is presenting unanticipated struggles for all types of people – especially vulnerable members of the community.

Brandon Novak is best known as an MTV reality star, a TV personality, a New York Times best-selling author, and as a former professional skateboarder.

Novak, who has been clean for four-and-a-half years, now specializes as a professional interventionist for the Banyan Treatment Center in Langhorne.

He spoke with Good Day Philadelphia to explain in depth how the current global health crisis is challenging those in recovery to manage stress and other negative emotions in healthy manners.

In 2018, Novak spoke with FOX 29's Hank Flynn about his own journey and brush with death in the battle against addiction. In the past, he struggled to cope and told Good Day Philadelphia that he doesn't want others to face their problems alone.

However, it's especially difficult as health officials mandate quarantines and social distancing. The practice of social distancing is the opposite of what recovery addicts need, which is meaningful connection.

"We're almost forced to have this barrier between us but never more so in the world do we really need to come together and be as one on a common ground," Novak said.

Instead of meeting face-to-face, Novak and his patients are turning to technology to meet online. He's been hosting Zoom calls and virtual meetings nightly to provide a lifeline.

"It's a really tough time. Our group, kind of, really stresses upon the importance of together we can do this," Novak explained. "Divided we drink or drug."

Novak advocates that if you have or a loved one is struggling with addiction, don't hesitate to reach out for help. He offered his own number 610-546-2608 to anybody that needs support during this socially isolating and stressful time.

He recommends that family members and friends should "talk with them" rather than to those who need the support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24-hour hotline that offers referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups and community-based organizations. Call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for more information.

