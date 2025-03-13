Whiskey bottles believed to be from Prohibition-era found on New Jersey beach

article

What we know:

Austin Contegiacomo was walking his dog on a New Jersey beach in February when he found several suspected Prohibition-ear whiskey bottles in the sand.

"Lincoln Inn? Was walking my dog on the beach and these bottles were everywhere ended up bringing 11 home," he wrote on the Reddit page r/whiskey.

Men's Journal explored the mystery and learned from a whiskey expert that Lincoln Inn originated in Montreal, Quebec, and circulated in the U.S. during Prohibition.

Contegiacomo said he took home 11 of the glass bottles.

"Please try it and update us," one Reddit user said. "I'm afraid to," Contegiacomo replied.

What we don't know:

The true origin of the mysterious whiskey bottles will likely never be known, but internet sleuths have come up with some possible answers.

"Found online: Lincoln Inn was a brand of old rye whiskey bottled by Distillers Corporation Limited in Montreal, Quebec, Canada," a Reddit user commented.

That information was mostly confirmed by a whiskey expert who was interviewed by Men's Journal about the rare find.

"The whiskey was bottled in the 1930s in clear glass bottles made by Dominion Glass," the Reddit user's comment continued.