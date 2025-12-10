Proposal aims to keep 'Rocky' statue atop Philadelphia Art Museum steps

The Brief A proposal to keep a replica of the ‘Rocky’ statue atop the Art Museum steps will be heard on Wednesday. The original statue that was commissioned and loaned to the city by Sylvester Stallone will be returned to the actor. The statue was a prop in the 1982 film Rocky III.



The Philadelphia Art Commission on Wednesday will hear a proposal to keep a replica of the famous ‘Rocky’ statue atop the steps of the Art Museum.

What we know:

The replica eight and a half foot bronze statue was placed at the top of the Art Museum steps last December as part of the city's inaugural RockyFest.

The real Rocky statue, which was commissioned by Sylvester Stallone for Rocky III and was later donated by the actor to the city, sits at the foot of the steps.

The duplicate statue was intended to be temporary, but officials on Wednesday will consider a plan that would leave the replica where it is.

The original statue, sculpted by A. Thomas Schomberg, will be returned to Stallone.

The project will cost Philadelphia an estimated $150,000 of taxpayer money.