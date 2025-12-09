Water main break leaves dozens without service in Northeast Philadelphia

article

The Brief A possible broken 8-inch cast iron water main has left about 40 properties without service in Northeast Philadelphia. The leak was reported early Tuesday near Elmhurst and Robbins Streets. Residents outside the affected block who lose water are urged to check with neighbors before calling in a report.



The Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) is investigating a leak that left dozens of homes without water service Tuesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

What we know:

The leak was reported before 7 a.m. near Elmhurst and Robbins Streets, where crews identified a possible broken 8-inch cast iron main. As of this morning, approximately 40 properties on the 6300 block of Elmhurst Street are without water service.

Officials say any customers outside the 6300 block who lose water or experience flooding should call (215) 685-6300.

Water Department crews recently began an expanded winter schedule to handle an expected rise in emergency repairs caused by cold weather. Extremely low temperatures can cause more water main breaks as well as leaks in customer-owned plumbing and service lines.

What you can do:

PWD urges residents who lose water to check with a neighbor before reporting a main break.

If a neighbor still has water, the issue may be on the customer’s property — such as frozen pipes or a damaged service line — and may require a plumber.

Tips for preventing frozen pipes and what to do if pipes freeze are available at the Water Department’s website.

Street leaks should be reported to the 24-hour emergency desk at (215) 685-6300.

Crews remain on scene assessing the damage and working to restore water service. The department has not yet provided a timeline for repairs.