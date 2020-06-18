Prosecutors: 18 charged in Camden fentanyl, heroin operation

article

Eighteen people have been charged in connection to a Camden, New Jersey drug trafficking ring that distributed deadly drugs in the city and across state lines.

Prosecutors say eleven suspects will be arraigned Thursday via video conference and charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

Angel Rodriguez, 30

Manuel Bonilla, 35

Anderlis Martinez-Espinal, 19

Miguel Rodriguez, 27

Julio Medina, 29

Janet Lorenzo, 47

Normali Santiago, 36

Ray Santos, 35

Franklin Lorenzo-Gonzalez, 25

Bernardo Carambot, 36

Alberto Perez, 26

According to investigators, seven of the alleged members of the operation - including one of the suspected leaders - remain at large.

Juan Cabrera, 30

Jabriel Rosa, 38

Hector Lopez, 31

Brian Smith, 33

Hector Mendez, 36

Pedro Yera, 25

Christian Rosario, 25

For at least a year, the group is alleged to have pushed deadly drugs in the area of Beckett Street, Royden Street and Pine Street in Camden. The operation is believed to have stretched into Philadelphia and as far away as West Virginia.

Prosecutors cite Rodriguez, Bonilla Cabrera, and Lorenzo-Gonzalez as the leaders of the operation. High-level members of the drug trafficking organization laundered drug proceeds through bulk vehicle purchases and real estate. Other members sold the drugs both on foot and from inside vehicles.

If convicted, authorities say the charges levied against the member carries a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison and a maximum potential penalty of life imprisonment and a $10 million fine.

