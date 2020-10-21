Prosecutors: 8-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy killed after suspect fires shots into Trenton home
TRENTON, N.J. - Two children were killed when a shooter fired shots inside a home in Trenton Tuesday night, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.
It happened on the 200 block of Mulberry Street around 10 p.m.
According to prosecutors, an 8-year-old girl and her 16-year-old brother died.
The investigation is ongoing. No word on the intended targets.
