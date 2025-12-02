New public park in the works in Old City near Elfreth’s Alley

The Brief As the U.S.' 250th birthday approaches, community partners are eyeing an underused green space near Elfreth’s Alley. The space in question is at the intersection of Elfreth’s Alley and North Second Street and will be called Dolly Ottey Park, named after a resident of Elfreth’s Alley in the 1930s. Old City District and the Elfreth’s Alley Association are looking for funding help this Giving Tuesday, which would go towards installation, landscaping and infrastructure improvement costs.



Elfreth’s Alley in Old City is one of the oldest continuously inhabited residential streets in the nation, drawing visitors from all over. As the U.S.' 250th birthday approaches, community partners are eyeing an underused green space in the surrounding area to enhance the alley experience.

The space in question is at the intersection of Elfreth’s Alley and North Second Street.

What we know:

"The space behind us will be the future site of Dolly Ottey Park," Leah Ben, an Old City District representative told FOX 29. "A few groups are collaborating to renovate and rethink this public space to make it welcoming for visitors, residents and tourists just in time for 2026."

It’s estimated that about 400,000 visitors make their way to Elfreth’s Alley in any given year. With the spike in foot traffic expected for America’s 250th birthday, Old City District and the Elfreth’s Alley Association plan to give the green space a facelift.

"So the project was just announced, and we’re currently underway with fundraising to make an interim project that will bring planters, gravel, benches and other things to this space for people to gather," Ben said.

If fundraising goes according to plan this winter, construction would start as early as February, with hopes to be completed by March. So far, about $10,000 has been raised out of the $60,000 fundraising goal.

Dolly Ottey, who the space will be named after, was a resident of Elfreth’s Alley in the 1930s. Ottey was someone who really championed the effort to preserve the alley and its homes. Florence Greer also gets credit.

"So they are the reason why Elfreth’s Alley still exists today, why people still get to live here," Josh Hitchens, Museum Operations Manager for the Elfreth’s Alley Association said. "And the fact that, you know, Dolly Ottey gets to be celebrated and commemorated in that way I think is hugely special."

Thanks to Ottey, residents like Susan Kettell have been able to live in the alley for 50 years. Kettell said she’s for the changes, as long as the neighborhood feel doesn’t go away.

"I think that’s great as long as they don’t overdo it, because one of the unique things about the street is when people come to look at it, they come around the corner and go, ‘Oh, it’s like a regular street and people live on it,’" Kettell said. "So it’s like a 24-hour-a-day living museum."

What you can do:

Old City District and the Elfreth’s Alley Association are looking for funding help this Giving Tuesday, which would go towards installation, landscaping and infrastructure improvement costs.

"It’s an interim project, and there will be a project longer-term that has even more improvements," Ben said.

If looking to help with the Dolly Ottey Park Project this Giving Tuesday, or any day this winter, click here.