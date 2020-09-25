Prosecutors announce charges in assault of Point Breeze transgender woman

article

Prosecutors announced charges in connection with an attack against a transgender woman in Point Breeze.

The alleged assault happened on the 1200 block of South 22nd Street on Aug. 24.

According to prosecutors, Tymesha Wearing faces aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation charges and related charges.

The district attorney’s office says the assault began when the victim sought to quell a disturbance outside of her home. When the victim and her daughter exited her home, the group of individuals loudly arguing with one another started to punch the victim and call her derogatory names, including “tranny,” regarding her gender, prosecutors said.

Investigators say as the victim and her daughter attempted to go back inside their home, members of the group followed while continuing to physically attack the victim. The victim was punched, kicked, and scratched, and a flower pot was used to hit her on the head, according to prosecutors.

Police detectives were able to identify Wearing, who is also known by surnames Garfield and Brahim, as a suspect using social media postings and video evidence.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is calling on the Pennsylvania General Assembly to amend the hate crimes statute and to extend housing and employment discrimination protections to LGBTQ people.

