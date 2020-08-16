Prosecutors charge Atlantic County man with murder following hotel shooting

article

Prosecutors have charged an Atlantic County man with murder following a fatal shooting at an Atlantic City hotel last week.

Keshawn T. Faulkner, 22, was arrested Sunday and charged with felony murder, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Investigators say Faulkner shot and killed 25-year-old Wayne Brown on the 11th floor of the Madison Hotel on Wednesday morning.

Authorities have not said what caused the deadly shooting. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact investigators at 609-909-7800.

