Prosecutors charge Jackson Township man with murder after argument leads to stabbing

Prosecutors in New Jersey have charged a Jackson Township man with murder after they say he fatally stabbed a man on Friday night.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Jshawn Cutler stabbed Isaiah Renouf in the chest during an argument at a home on Cannon Boulevard.

Police responded to the residence and found Renouf lying on the floor with a large wound to the chest.

Renouf was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy performed by the Ocean County Medical Examiner determined Renouf death to be a homicide.

Upon investigation, authorities reportedly pegged Cutler as a suspect. He was later detained by police during a traffic stop in Lakewood, New Jersey.

In addition to a murder charge, prosecutors also charged Cutler with unlawful Possession of a Weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and burglary.

Cutler is currently held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

