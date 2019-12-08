Prosecutors: Man's body found in trunk of car

article

Authorities are investigating the body of a man found in the trunk of a car in New Jersey.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office says Bayonne police responded to a scene just before 10 p.m. Saturday on a report of possible criminal activity.

Responding officers found an unresponsive male in the trunk of a Lincoln Town Car.

Prosecutors said 34-year-old Michael Rumberger of Jersey City had head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

The cause and manner of death are pending an investigation by the regional medical examiner's office. No arrests were immediately announced.