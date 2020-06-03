Prosecutors: Woman who allegedly bludgeoned wife with wine chiller to face charges in NJ

article

A woman accused of having beaten her wife to death with a wine chiller inside their southern New Jersey apartment has been returned to the state from Texas to face charges.

The Ocean County prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, of Brick, was processed Tuesday afternoon at the Brick Township police department and is being held in the county jail.

Gavilanez-Alectus, who was captured last month in Houston, is charged with murder and two weapons offenses in the slaying last month of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32. An autopsy concluded that she was killed with a “cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine,” and her death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities have not said what prompted the attack or what led them to believe her wife was responsible for it. No other injuries were reported.

