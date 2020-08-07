Pub in Spain bans popular sing-along song amid coronavirus fears: 'There will be no... touching hands'

article

Fans of sing-alongs are not going to like this.

Businesses across the world have had to make drastic changes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, especially in the food service industry. While not all of these new policies have been popular, this one might be the hardest for pub-goers to swallow.

Murphy’s Irish Bar in Corralejo, Spain, has apparently taken a unique step in preventing the spread of COVID-19. According to a photo that surfaced on Facebook, the bar has banned one of the most popular sing-along songs of all time.

A photo was uploaded to Facebook that says it shows a sign at the bar explaining why the popular song isn’t allowed. In the photo, the sign reads, “Due to COVID-19, Sweet Caroline is banned. There will be no: touching hands, reaching out, touching me, touching you.”

The sign appears to be a joke, using the song’s lyrics to demonstrate the importance of social distancing. The Neil Diamond song is popular among bar-goers in the U.K. and Ireland, The Irish Post reports.

According to the news outlet, karaoke isn’t prohibited but venues are required to make sure that participants stand a safe distance away from other patrons while performing.

