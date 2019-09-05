Publix donates $250,000 to relief efforts in the Bahamas

article

To help the Bahamas recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Dorian, Publix Super Markets is donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross and United Way to help fund relief efforts.

"The damage and impact caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has been devastating, and its path continues to affect Publix customers and associates in our coastal areas,” said Maria Brous, director of media and community relations. “We have a long-standing history of providing support during times of need, and it is our privilege to do what we can to help those impacted by this storm.”

In addition, all registers at the supermarket chain stores will allow customers to donate any amount of money they choose to the Bahamas during checkout. Publix says that 100-percent of donations will to the American Red Cross, which will go toward helping those affected by Dorian.

Earlier this week, Hurricane Dorian ravaged Grand Bahama Island and the surrounding islands as a Category 5 storm, its strongest hurricane on record leaving widespread devastation and at least 20 people dead.