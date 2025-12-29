Expand / Collapse search
Puppy attacked by unleashed dog in Center City faces long recovery

By Jeff Skversky
Published  December 29, 2025 5:59pm EST
Pets and Animals
Puppy violently attacked by off-leash dog in Center City

An 11-month-old dog is recovering after her owner says she was violently attacked by an unleashed dog in Center City the day after Christmas.

The Brief

    • An 11-month-old Sheltie named Stella was attacked by an unleashed dog in Center City.
    • Stella's owner faces a $9,000 veterinary bill and has started a GoFundMe.
    • Philadelphia police are investigating the attack.

PHILADELPHIA - An 11-month-old puppy named Stella is recovering after a violent attack by an unleashed dog in Center City, leaving her with severe injuries. 

Puppy attacked near Wanamaker Building 

What we know:

Stella was attacked by an unleashed pit bull outside the Wanamaker Building, near Chestnut and Juniper streets. 

Her owner, J. Bazzel, was walking her to work when the dog, allegedly owned by a homeless person, lunged at Stella and crushed both bones in her front left leg. 

Dr. Erik Zager from Philadelphia Animal Specialty and Emergency treated Stella, noting that while the attack was not life-threatening, it could have been fatal if the bite had been elsewhere. 

Stella is now recovering in a cast after undergoing surgery. 

Community response and ongoing investigation 

After Bazzel shared Stella's story on Facebook, others reported similar encounters with the same dog near the Wanamaker Building. 

Dr. Zager emphasized the importance of keeping dogs on leashes to prevent such incidents. 

Philadelphia law requires dogs to be on a leash no longer than six feet in public areas. 

Bazzel has started a GoFundMe to help cover the $9,000 veterinary bill incurred from the attack. 

What's next:

The investigation by Philadelphia police is still ongoing.

