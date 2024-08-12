Racist, antisemitic slurs and messages spray-painted at farm in West Chester: "This is a direct attack"

﻿

"This is a direct attack," said Christa Barfield, CEO and Founder of FarmerJawn Agriculture, after the latest incidence of vandalism and hateful messaging appeared at their 128-acre farm at Westtown School in West Chester.

"Something as heinous as a swastika is not just an attack on FarmerJawn, but an attack on all of us," declared Barfield.

In May, Barfield says their barn was hit with racist graffiti markings.

In April, they experienced vandalism and theft.

It feels deeply personal to Farmerjawn’s diverse staff.

"It felt directed towards our team, towards the owner and people who work here," said livestock manager, Armen Caravantes who discovered the most recent vandalism last week.

"I was shocked. I was shaking," said Caravantes. "If it’s people who actually hold these beliefs, that's terrifying."

The Westtown-East Goshen Police Department confirmed that it’s actively investigating the case and increasing patrols.

Westtown School sent a letter to its community condemning the disturbing vandalism.

Barfield says, while the team is shaken right now, they’re committed to their work of enabling regenerative organic food production for all and they’re not going anywhere.

"We have to do something to change people’s minds. What does equity really look like?" asked Barfield. "I want whoever did do this to recognize that you put us on alert and we understand that hate does live in this community, but it does not live on this farm."

Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department.