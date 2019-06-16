Ragu pasta sauces recalled due to possible plastic fragments

article

The maker of Ragu pasta sauces has issued a recall for some of its products due to the possibility of plastic fragments inside the jars.

Mizkan America said it is recalling several varieties, including Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic and Onion, Ragu Old World Style Traditional, and Ragu Old World Style Meat sauce.

“These sauces were produced between June 4-8 and Mizkan America believes that the majority of this production run is in its control,” the company said in a press release. “However, some cases of the sauces listed above were shipped to customers recently and these cases/products are subject to this voluntary recall.”

The following affected products can be identified by the cap code and the best use by date:

- 45 oz. Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion with cap code JUN0620YU2 and best use by date JUN0620YU2

- 66 oz. Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion with cap code JUN0520YU2 and best use by date JUN0520YU2

- 66 oz. Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion with cap code JUN0620YU2 and best use by date JUN0620YU2

- 66 oz. Chunky Old World Style Traditional with cap code JUN0420YU2 and best use by date JUN0420YU2

- 66 oz. Old World Style Meat with cap code JUN0520YU2 and best use by date JUN0520YU2

Mizkan America noted there have been no reports of complaints or injuries.

