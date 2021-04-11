Rain closes Delaware County drive-thru mass vaccination clinic on Sunday

article

On its second day of operation, the drive-thru mass vaccination clinic in Delaware County closed Sunday due to steady rain showers. County officials said appointments will be rescheduled for the same time next Sunday.

The clinic located at Delaware County Community College aimed to deliver over 4,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine during its first weekend.

"It’s that simple and that efficient. We hope to do more than 250 an hour," Director of Emergency Services Timothy Boyce told FOX 29.

Delaware County is offering shots to those in Phase 1B of Pennsylvania's vaccine rollout, including people in congregate settings, first responders, some front line workers and clergy members. People in previous phases remain eligible for the shot.

Delaware County officials last week said at least 187,000 residents have had at least one shot. The county is one of Pennsylvania's most populated with over 560,000 total residents.

On Monday Pennsylvania will expand vaccine eligibility to Phase 1C which includes food service employees, government workers, and transportation employees. A full list of newly eligible people can be found here.

