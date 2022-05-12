Rapper J. Cole attends fan's graduation at N.J. university, keeps decade-long promise

A promise nearly a decade in the making was finally fulfilled at a university graduation Wednesday.

Rapper J. Cole showed up at Rowan University to celebrate a die-hard fan's graduation.

Cierra Bosarge met J. Cole back in 2013. She called a local radio station with the hopes that the Grammy-winning rapper would come to her school and wish her a "Happy Birthday."

He ended up attending her high school graduation, and promised to come to her college graduation if she kept her grades up.

Looks like they both kept their promises!