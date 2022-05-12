Expand / Collapse search

Rapper J. Cole attends fan's graduation at N.J. university, keeps decade-long promise

Grammy-winning rapper J.Cole kept his promise to a die-hard fan after attending her graduation at Rowan University Wednesday.

GLASSBORO, N.J. - A promise nearly a decade in the making was finally fulfilled at a university graduation Wednesday.

Rapper J. Cole showed up at Rowan University to celebrate a die-hard fan's graduation.

J. Cole attends fan's graduation at Rowan University.

Cierra Bosarge met J. Cole back in 2013. She called a local radio station with the hopes that the Grammy-winning rapper would come to her school and wish her a "Happy Birthday."

He ended up attending her high school graduation, and promised to come to her college graduation if she kept her grades up.

Looks like they both kept their promises!