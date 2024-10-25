Rascal Flatts, Megan Moroney added to Barefoot Country Music Festival lineup

article

The weather may be turning cooler, but it's never too early to daydream about three staples of a Jersey shore summer: sand, sun and music!

Country music trio Rascal Flatts will join Jason Aldean and Lainey Wilson as headliners at the Barefoot Country Music Festival next summer in Wildwood.

The ‘Life is a Highway’ group is getting back together after a hiatus to "celebrate their 25 years of hit-making," which includes over a dozen No. 1 singles.

Megan Moroney, who broke onto the country music scene with her single "Tennessee Orange," will also play during the festival that runs from June 19-22.

Colt Ford, the songwriter behind Aldean's hit "Dirt Road Anthem," was added to the bill that features over 40 other artists performing on multiple stages.

Tickets for the 2025 Barefoot Country Music Fest are on sale now, starting at just $39.