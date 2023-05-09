Razor-thin race in Philadelphia's Democratic Primary Election enters final week

The hotly contested race for who will represent the democratic ticket in Philadelphia's mayoral election has entered its homestretch, and candidate are making one final push to sway voters.

Allan Domb, a wealthy real estate magnate, was out campaigning Tuesday in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square with his dog Allie by his side. Domb, who has pumped more than $7M of his own money into the race, said he has campaigned in every section of the city.

"I think what people are looking for is leadership," Domb said. "People are recognizing me, people say they’re voting for me, it feels really good."

The sprint to election day is a mix of shaking hands, door knocking, getting out-the vote and TV ads. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports over 31-million dollars have been spent in the five-way, competitive race with a razor-thin margin separating the candidates.

Larry Ceisler, a public affairs consultant, believes voters are looking for leadership in a troubled city.

"No one has really taken off from the pack the candidates have to concentrate on getting their base out," Ceisler said.

Candidate Jeff Brown met residents of West Philadelphia's Conestoga House Tuesday where he argued that structural poverty is holding Philadelphia back. A message he feels is starting to resonate.

"Field operations, knocking on doors sending our message out in a manual way that’s important and of course they’ll be tv ads for the final week," Brown said of the final week.

Philadelphia voters will head to the polls to vote in the democratic primary election on May 16th. The Philadelphia Mayoral election will be held on Nov. 7.