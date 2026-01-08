Reading man accused of sexually abusing 2 young girls multiple times

The Brief Martin Acevedo, 53, is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls several times at residences in Reading, Pennsylvania. Investigators say the victims, 11 and 8, claimed the abuse happened when they were 6 and 5. Family members of the victims living in NYC told investigators that they witnessed or were aware of the heinous abuse.



A Reading man is facing charges after he was accused of sexually abusing two young girls on multiple occasions.

What we know:

Martin Acevedo, 53, was arrested on Wednesday after the Department of Human Services reported that two girls, 11 and 8, claimed he sexually abused them.

Investigators learned that Acevedo allegedly abused the 11-year-old on multiple occasions at two different Reading-area residences starting when the victim was 6.

Acevedo, prosecutors claim, is accused of threatening to harm the victim's mother if she reported the abuse.

The investigation also revealed that Acevedo also allegedly sexually abused an 8-year-old girl multiple times at a Reading property starting when she was 5.

Through interviews with family members of the victims living in New York City, investigators discovered that several juveniles witnessed the heinous abuse.

Acevedo has been charged with multiple crimes, including rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and intimidation of a witness or victim.

What's next:

Acevedo was arraigned on Thursday and taken to the Berks County Jail after failing to pay $200,000 bail.