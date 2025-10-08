Record $3.8 million jackpot split between 2 New Jersey lottery winners

article

The Brief Two winning tickets from Camden and Monmouth counties will share a $3.8 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot. Each ticket holder will claim $1,908,863. The jackpot is the highest in Jersey Cash 5 history.



Two lucky players from Camden and Monmouth counties are set to share a record-breaking Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of $3.8 million.

Players in Camden and Monmouth win big

What we know:

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's draw were 03, 05, 14, 18, 30, with the Bullseye being 30 and the XTRA being 03. The Camden County ticket was purchased at Liquor Mart in Bellmawr, while the Monmouth ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in Tinton Falls.

Retailers benefit too, with each winning ticket seller receiving a $2,000 bonus, adding to the excitement of the big win.

A streak of wins and contributions

What they're saying:

"This was a fun run," said James Carey, New Jersey Lottery Executive Director. "We are used to seeing a jackpot hit at least once weekly. It was incredible to see it grow over these last two weeks."

During the 16 draws leading to this jackpot, sales exceeded $14 million, contributing an estimated $5.6 million to the state pension program for teachers, police and firefighters.

What we don't know:

The identities of the winners have not been disclosed, and it remains to be seen how they will choose to spend their newfound fortunes.