Record-breaking temperatures to roast Philadelphia ahead of 4th of July

The Brief An ongoing heat wave will ramp up on Thursday with temperatures set to reach over 100 degrees. The forecasted high temperature on Thursday and Friday of 104 degrees would set a new record. Temperatures are expected to reach above 100 degrees on the 4th of July with added humidity.



Record-breaking temperatures will roast the Philadelphia area on Thursday and Friday, and reach above triple digits on the 4th of July.

What we know:

An ongoing heat wave in Philly will reach its peak over the next three days, when forecasters expect temperatures over 100 degrees.

Record-breaking high temps of 104 degrees are expected on Thursday and Friday, with added humidity that will make it feel hotter.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says by noon on Thursday, temperatures in Philadelphia will feel like 110 degrees and could reach a real feel temperature of 114 by late afternoon.

The last time Philadelphia endured back-to-back 100 degree days was in July 2011. Before that, the most consecutive 100 degree days in Philadelphia stretched from July 8-10, 1993.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Philadelphia was 106 degrees, set over a century ago.

What's next:

Heat and humidity will remain oppressive as Philadelphia celebrates America's 250th birthday on Saturday.

Forecasters say high temperatures in the city will reach above 100 degrees, with the possibility of some late-day showers.

Temperatures will stay above 90 degrees on Sunday with another round of storms in the afternoon and evening possible.

A meaningful cooldown is expected next week, with high temperatures expected to only reach the upper 70s with clouds.