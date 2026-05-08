Registration opens for FIFA Fan Festival in Philadelphia ahead of 2026 World Cup

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The Brief Registration is now open for the FIFA Fan Festival in Philadelphia. The free event will run throughout the 2026 World Cup at Lemon Hill. Fans can expect watch parties, concerts and cultural events.



Fans looking to take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup experience in Philadelphia can now register for the city’s official Fan Festival.

What makes this different

Organizers say the Philadelphia Fan Festival is designed to be more than just a viewing area.

The site will act as a global destination where fans can gather to watch matches, attend concerts, experience cultural programming and take part in interactive fan experiences.

The event also coincides with the United States’ 250th anniversary, adding to the scale and significance of celebrations happening in Philadelphia.

What to expect day-to-day

On match days, fans can expect:

Live screenings of World Cup matches

Large watch parties

Food and beverage vendors

Entertainment and fan activations

On non-match days, the space will shift to ticketed concerts and special events.

The festival will also feature:

A vendor village with local artists and small businesses

Cultural programming from community groups and performers

Appearances and activations tied to the global tournament

Schedule highlights

The festival will operate daily, with hours varying depending on matches and programming.

Opening day on June 11 is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the first match broadcast at 3 p.m.

In the days that follow, hours expand significantly, with some days running late into the evening or even midnight depending on match times.

Throughout the tournament, dozens of matches — including U.S. games — are expected to be shown at the site.

Big picture view:

Organizers say the Fan Festival will serve as the central hub for World Cup activity in the city, bringing together fans from around the world.

The event is also tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations, adding to the scale of events expected across Philadelphia.

How to register

Fans will need to register online in advance to attend, even though admission is free.

Organizers say more details about the registration process and timing will be released soon.

What's next:

Officials say more details, including registration updates and event announcements, will be released in the coming weeks.

Fans are encouraged to register early and follow official social media channels for updates.