Registration opens for FIFA Fan Festival in Philadelphia ahead of 2026 World Cup
PHILADELPHIA - Fans looking to take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup experience in Philadelphia can now register for the city’s official Fan Festival.
What makes this different
Organizers say the Philadelphia Fan Festival is designed to be more than just a viewing area.
The site will act as a global destination where fans can gather to watch matches, attend concerts, experience cultural programming and take part in interactive fan experiences.
The event also coincides with the United States’ 250th anniversary, adding to the scale and significance of celebrations happening in Philadelphia.
What to expect day-to-day
On match days, fans can expect:
- Live screenings of World Cup matches
- Large watch parties
- Food and beverage vendors
- Entertainment and fan activations
On non-match days, the space will shift to ticketed concerts and special events.
The festival will also feature:
- A vendor village with local artists and small businesses
- Cultural programming from community groups and performers
- Appearances and activations tied to the global tournament
Schedule highlights
The festival will operate daily, with hours varying depending on matches and programming.
Opening day on June 11 is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the first match broadcast at 3 p.m.
In the days that follow, hours expand significantly, with some days running late into the evening or even midnight depending on match times.
Throughout the tournament, dozens of matches — including U.S. games — are expected to be shown at the site.
Big picture view:
Organizers say the Fan Festival will serve as the central hub for World Cup activity in the city, bringing together fans from around the world.
The event is also tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations, adding to the scale of events expected across Philadelphia.
How to register
Fans will need to register online in advance to attend, even though admission is free.
Organizers say more details about the registration process and timing will be released soon.
What's next:
Officials say more details, including registration updates and event announcements, will be released in the coming weeks.
Fans are encouraged to register early and follow official social media channels for updates.
The Source: This article was written using information from Philadelphia Soccer 2026 and FIFA Fan Festival materials.