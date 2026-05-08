SEPTA adds extra Regional Rail trains for 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink

The Brief SEPTA will add extra trains on the Paoli/Thorndale Line for the 2026 men’s PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. PGA will run shuttle buses from Paoli Station to the course for ticketed attendees. New multi-rider payment options and contactless fare payment are available for all SEPTA riders.



SEPTA is boosting service on the Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail Line next week to help fans get to the 2026 men’s PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, according to a SEPTA press release. The PGA will also run shuttle buses between Paoli Station and the golf course for ticketed fans.

SEPTA increases train service for PGA Championship

What we know:

SEPTA will run five extra trains on weekdays, with service every 30 minutes, and nine extra trains on weekends, running every 60 minutes. Practice rounds are scheduled for May 11 to 13, and the Championship matches will take place from May 14 to 17.

SEPTA General Manager Scott A. Sauer said, "SEPTA is excited to welcome fans traveling to the PGA Championship. We are closely coordinating with PGA and local officials to ensure smooth operations throughout the event."

SEPTA says the extra trains and frequent service are designed to help fans reach the event reliably and efficiently.

Shuttle buses and parking details for fans

Why you should care:

The PGA will provide shuttle buses from Paoli Station to Aronimink Golf Club, but only for ticketed PGA Championship attendees who arrive by Regional Rail. Fans must show a PGA ticket to board the shuttle.

Parking at Paoli Station is reserved for Regional Rail users only, and parking there just to access the shuttle is not allowed. The shuttle is strictly for those who get off the train at Paoli Station and have a PGA ticket.

Fans are encouraged to plan ahead and review parking and shuttle requirements before traveling.

SEPTA’s new payment options make travel easier

The backstory:

SEPTA now accepts contactless credit and debit cards, as well as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, on all modes of transit. Riders can simply tap at the validator to pay.

A new multi-rider feature lets one person pay fares for up to five riders using a single card or mobile wallet. SEPTA also encourages riders to load funds onto their SEPTA Key card before heading to the event.

For more information about using SEPTA during the PGA events and to contact customer service, visit https://www.septa.org/news/pga/