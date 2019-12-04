Report: Former Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels agrees to deal with rival Braves

article

Any hopes Phillies fans had of a reunion with pitcher Cole Hamels have been dashed.

According to MLB.com, the veteran pitcher has agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Hamels, 35, pitched for the Phillies from 2006 to 2015. Since then, he’s played for the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs.

The left-hander became a fan favorite during his time in Philadelphia, helping lead the team to two World Series appearances, including a World Series title in 2008.