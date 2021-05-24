Reports: Aircraft ‘associated’ with Nellis AFB crashes in Las Vegas neighborhood

Multiple agencies are on the scene in a Las Vegas neighborhood after an aircraft crashed, according to multiple outlets.

According to KVVU-TV, the crash was reported at 2245 N. Christy Lane, south of Nellis Air Force Base, about 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

"We heard the jet. It was really loud and it just stopped. Classes outside saw it," a local school employee told the outlet. Other witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke in the area.

"We are aware of an incident involving an aircraft associated with Nellis Air Force Base," base officials posted on Twitter. "We will provide updates as they become available."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.