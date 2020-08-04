Reports of widespread flooding across Delaware Valley as Isaias dumps rain

Emergency crews across the area are responding to calls for water rescues and closing roads as rain from Isaias prompted flash flooding.

FOX 29 cameras were there as crews worked to rescue motorists from vehicles near Route 202 in King of Prussia.

Flooding has since prompted closures in both directions on I-76 between Route 202 and Valley Forge.

Cars could also be seen partially submerged in Upper Darby near 69th and Marshall Street. FOX 29 crews on the scene report no one was in the submerged vehicles.

Bond Shopping Center in Upper Darby (Photo: Sally Fiore)

Advertisement

Philadelphia officials are reported flooded roadways with cars stuck in floodwater at a number of locations, including:

I76 and Green Lane

6100 Essington Street

84th and Lindbergh

Island Ave and Lindbergh

33rd and Girard Avenue

Old York Road and Erie Avenue

63rd Street from Woodbine to City Ave. is also closed due to flooding. Woodbine is also closed from 63rd to Upland Way.

Volunteer firefighters in Worcester Township also shared video of a driver being rescued from rushing floodwaters.

Flash flood warnings and watches are in effect across the area as forecasters predict Isaias will leave 4-6 inches of rain before moving late in the afternoon.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell was in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania where some roadways have become impassable near MacDade Boulevard.

Authorities are reminding drivers to avoid driving through flooded roadways.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP