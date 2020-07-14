Republicans mount new challenge to governor's pandemic power

article

The Republican-controlled Legislature is mounting another effort to strip some emergency disaster powers from Gov. Tom Wolf in the latest partisan fight over how the Democrat has handled the coronavirus pandemic in Pennsylvania.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed two bills, largely along partisan lines, to allow counties to shed Wolf's existing restrictions and give power to counties to determine which businesses must close or can stay open under a future state health emergency disaster.

The chamber also passed a measure to amend the state constitution to give lawmakers the power to end a governor's disaster emergency after 21 days.

