Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

The Wauchula area was underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida.

The view from SkyFOX showed residents driving pickup trucks through at least three feet of standing water on roadways. Several vehicles were totally submerged.

The rural part of southwest Florida has seen plenty of precipitation during the rainy season, making Hurricane Ian an unwelcome addition of water.

Hardee County is situated just east of Manatee County and northeast of Sarasota County. Hurricane Ian's path cut right through the heart of Hardee, leaving behind feet of water that could take days to recede.

Some homes appeared to have water up to their roofs. Some residents could be seen driving boats over typically dry land.

Hardee County officials have not begun to report injuries or specific damage in the area.

