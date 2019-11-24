Residents displaced after intense fire at Bensalem apartment complex

article

Families in eight Bensalem apartments are displaced just before Thanksgiving after a fire tore through those apartments Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Berkley Trace Apartments on the 3800 block of Bensalem Boulevard early Sunday morning.

According to officials, eight units were damaged after the fire raged. Red Cross was called to assist families affected.

One person was injured at the location. That person was taken to a local hospital, authorities say. There is no word on the condition of that person. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.