Suspect in custody after residents evacuated in Upper Darby barricade situation, officials say
DELAWARE COUNY - SWAT, and other emergency crews, were on the scene of barricade situation in Upper Darby that caused several residents to be evacuated from their homes Saturday morning.
The incident began around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment on Providence Road in Delaware County, and the building was evacuated a short time later.
Police have yet to release details about what led to the barricade, but say the situation has been placed under control with a suspect in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.