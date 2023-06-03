Suspect in custody after residents evacuated in Upper Darby barricade situation, officials say

article

SWAT, and other emergency crews, were on the scene of barricade situation in Upper Darby that caused several residents to be evacuated from their homes Saturday morning.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment on Providence Road in Delaware County, and the building was evacuated a short time later.

Police have yet to release details about what led to the barricade, but say the situation has been placed under control with a suspect in custody.

