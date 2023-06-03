Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody after residents evacuated in Upper Darby barricade situation, officials say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:17AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

DELAWARE COUNY - SWAT, and other emergency crews, were on the scene of barricade situation in Upper Darby that caused several residents to be evacuated from their homes Saturday morning.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment on Providence Road in Delaware County, and the building was evacuated a short time later.

Police have yet to release details about what led to the barricade, but say the situation has been placed under control with a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.