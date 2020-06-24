Restaurant server tosses open beer to customer in effort to maintain social distancing

For a restaurant to reopen amid the pandemic, COVID-19 safety measures will likely include limiting capacity, practicing social distancing between tables, and encouraging or requiring masks to enter the establishment.

Villa Portstewart, however, may have uncovered an innovative approach to maintaining customer safety while expediting service: simply tossing a customer their beer from six feet away.

Located in Derry, Northern Ireland, the pub shared footage of one of its servers walking toward a patron before proceeding to chuck them their open beer. The patron manages to grab the beverage with their right hand, and although half of their brew does manage to land on their shirt in the process, they still seemed pleased with the delivery.



“When the workmen want a pint but you have to social distance,” the bar wrote on social media.

According to Storyful, Villa Portstewart will reopen its doors to patrons once again on July 3. The restaurant is among the other dining establishments in the Emerald Isle that had to shut down as part of the country’s lockdown measures due to COVID-19.

There were more than 25,000 individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 in the country as of June 24, according to Johns Hopkins, although data from the country’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre showed the number of new confirmed daily cases in Ireland has been consistently dropping since April 22.

In the United States, where there were more than 2 million confirmed cases, multiple cities and states have had to tread across a slick tightrope between reopening their economies while mitigating the virus’ spread. Florida, a state that reopened its economy early in May, has seen a staggeringly high increase in COVID-19 cases, as have several other states.

From May 23 to May 31, there was only one day in which confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,000 in Florida, according to the state’s health department. From June 14 to June 20, there were no days in which the daily confirmed case count was below 2,000. On June 22, more than 5,000 new cases were reported in the Sunshine State.

Ireland is set to enter its third phase of reopening on June 29, in which restaurants and pubs can reopen, as well as hotels, museums, cinemas and other types of businesses.

In Phase 4 of Ireland’s ease of lockdown restrictions, aimed to take place on July 20, gatherings of up to 100 people indoors and 500 people outside will be permitted, according to the Irish government.

