Restaurants winterize outdoor dining another year as colder weather moves in

Outdoor dining has become a way of life over the past year and a half no matter how cold it gets. Now, it's time to break out those heat lamps again.

"I live right downtown, and it's been nice," said Justin Zucca. He and Roger White were dining in Rittenhouse this evening. They ate inside but Zucca says he did outdoor dining last winter and will do it again.

"Things like this with heaters are fine. Not a problem. It's cozy and it's warm. We're from Philadelphia so we have the jackets and stuff like that," they said. While some restaurants already have their outdoor setup winterized, others are just now starting to bring out the heavy-duty stuff. Especially with the first frost and freeze warnings of the season coming.

"We're starting to batten up the streetery. We got heat in here. It will be nice and cozy with heaters out and we have TVs for every table, so we'll be ready to go," said Greg "Spoonie" Rand. He’s the owner of O’Neals Pub near 3rd and South in South Philly.

He made the investment last year and bought equipment to keep outdoor dining going and comfortable for customers year-round. He's glad because he says even with staff masked and vaccinated there are still people who feel safer eating outside.

"We're still battling that. It’s getting cold and it hasn't gone away. The numbers are better but it's still going to reoccur everybody knows it's coming back," he said about COVID cases.

The outdoor dining is expected to continue through December 31st. There are two bills before city council that would extend outdoor dining. Those bills still need approval. Restaurant owners say officials should extend it and for a longer period to keep customers coming out and business coming in.

"It would a benefit to have it permanently but at least it's going to be years before we can get caught up from what has happened over the last 18 months," said Rand.

