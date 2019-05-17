Ric Flair hospitalized after suffering medical emergency

WWE legend Ric Flair has been hospitalized after reportedly suffering a medical emergency Thursday, his wife confirmed.

A source has since confirmed the hospitalization to FOX 5 News.

TMZ reported that Flair was in the Atlanta area and was taken to an emergency room for treatment. TMZ reported the situation as "very serious."

Thursday evening, Wendy Barlow, Ric's wife, released this statement to FOX 5's Will Nunley: "Due to ongoing health complications, Ric was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo a procedure tomorrow morning, after which he expects to fully recover."

Flair recovered after suffering a previous medical scare in 2017 when a ruptured intestine led to him being placed in a medically induced coma for a week and a half.

Flair celebrated his 70th birthday in February with a star-laden guest list.

