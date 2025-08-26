Richard Leidy charged in 1999 Philly murder of Gino Marconi: court documents, police sources

article

Richard Leidy, 60, has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and other related offenses, court documents say.

What we know:

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley the arrest and charges are in connection to the 1999 murder of Gino Marconi.

On April 10, 1999, Marconi, 42, and his 31-year-old girlfriend were shot on the 2400 block of South 20th Street.

One day later, Marconi succumbed to his injuries.

Despite being shot three times, the 31-year-old survived.

Now, 26 years later, Philadelphia police arrested Leidy at his home in South Philly on Monday, August 25.

According to court documents, Leidy has been charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle/other vehicles.

The backstory:

After the incident, then-FOX 29 Reporter, Dave Scratweiser spoke to Richard Leidy.

What's next:

A preliminary hearing has been set for September 15, Leidy's 61st birthday.