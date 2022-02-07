Richland Fred Meyer shooting: Police arrest suspect accused of killing 1, injuring another

The man who police say opened fire Monday at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Washington state, that killed one person and injured another, was taken into custody.

Police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Aaron Christopher Kelly and a warrant for first-degree murder was issued for him. He was arrested on Interstate 90 between Sprague and Spokane before midnight.

Richland police said he was taken to the Tri-Cities and will be booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

"We thank the numerous law enforcement partners that quickly collaborated to apprehend this subject," police said.

Dispatchers received a call reporting yelling and possible gunshots in the store at 11:03 a.m. The first officers responding arrived just one minute later, police said.

Lee said the suspect and the man who died had some sort of interaction prior to the shooting, according to store video footage seen by police. Police said they don’t know what the apparent conversation entailed and don’t know if the two people knew each other.

Police identified the victim who died as 38-year-old Justin Krumbah.

The second victim was taken in critical condition to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where he was undergoing surgery Monday afternoon. Police said that person was a Fred Meyer employee.

Lee said there were no additional victims. The store on Wellsian Way was closed for further investigation.

Screenshots from store surveillance footage showed the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes.

Richland police are investigating reports of a possible active shooter at Richland Fred Meyer store.

Police and sheriff’s deputies from across the Tri-Cities were called to help, and schools were placed on modified lockdown.

According to the Richland School District's website, Richland High, River's Edge High, Carmichael, Marcus Whitman, Lewis & Clark were placed on a non-critical lockdown due to the incident at the Fred Meyer.

Employees and customers were escorted out of the store to a parking lot while officers went aisle by aisle searching for the shooter or other victims.

Fred Meyer officials said in a statement to FOX 13 News that they were deeply saddened and cooperating with law enforcement.

"The entire Fred Meyer Family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates," the statement said.

Richland, Washington, part of the Tri-Cities, is about 200 miles southeast of Seattle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

