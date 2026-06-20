Ride-share driver shot while escaping attempted robbery in Philadelphia

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The Brief A ride-share driver was shot early Saturday morning on Poplar Street. Police said two masked males approached her vehicle while she was waiting to pick up a passenger. The driver tried to escape, and one suspect fired through her window.



A ride-share driver was shot early Saturday morning while trying to escape an attempted robbery in Philadelphia, police said.

What we know:

Philadelphia police responded around 12:29 a.m. Saturday to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for a report of a person shot.

Officers found a 38-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Investigators said the woman was working as a ride-share driver and was parked while waiting to pick up a passenger when two males approached her vehicle.

Police said one of the suspects tapped on the driver-side window with a small handgun.

The driver tried to drive away, and the suspect fired a shot through her window, hitting her in the shoulder, according to police.

The suspects ran westbound toward 29th Street. Police said the woman was able to drive to 28th Street and wait for emergency personnel.

Suspect description

Police described the suspects as two males in their late teens to early 20s with slim builds.

Both were wearing all-black clothing and masks.

What's next:

No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS.