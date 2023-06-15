Rideshare driver dies after being shot in head while taking passenger through North Philly, police say

A rideshare driver on route taking a passenger through North Philadelphia was shot and severely injured on Wednesday night, authorities say. He later succumbed to his injuries and died.

According to police, the incident happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Officials say when officers arrived on scene, they saw the vehicle, a Honda CRV, that jumped the curb and struck a utility pole.

A 34-year-old driver was slumped in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the head, law enforcement officials said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police investigate scene of crash involving rideshare driver shot in the area of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue.

The driver was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was initially listed in extremely critical condition, according to authorities. He died from his injuries Thursday afternoon. Officials have not released his identity.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX 29 the rideshare driver was going westbound on the 1300 block of Lehigh Avenue after picking up an 18-year-old female passenger a few blocks away.

Officials say the passenger told detectives she heard about five or six gunshots before the vehicle's windshield broke, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, jump the curb and crash.

According to investigators, at least one bullet went through the driver's rear headrest.

Small says the passenger is extremely lucky she was not also struck by gunfire.

Police say six spent shell casings were discovered on scene.

Investigators do not know if the rideshare driver was targeted or was struck by stray gunfire, Small says.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered, according to officials.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.