Man, woman injured in North Philadelphia shooting; both being held as prisoners, police say

A man and a woman are hospitalized and police say they are both being held as prisoners after a shooting in North Philadelphia.

The double shooting happened on the 2200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue Wednesday afternoon, just after 2:30, officials said.

A 33-year-old man was shot in his leg and taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle. He was listed in critical condition.

A 23-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet on the side of her head. She was taken to Temple and listed as stable.

Police are actively investigating the shooting and say no weapons have been recovered. Both the man and the woman are being held as prisoners, according to authorities.

