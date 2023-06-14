Mom, 2-year-old daughter innocent bystanders shot after large Olney gun battle, police say

A 30-year-old woman is in critical condition and her 2-year-old daughter was shot in both legs after a gun battle in Olney in which, police say, the two were innocent bystanders to the violence.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of East Albanus Street Wednesday night, around 8 p.m.

According to Deputy Commissioner James Kelly, the mother and daughter were sitting on the front porch when gun fire broke out between two different groups. The mom and daughter were caught in the middle of the gun battle. Authorities say at least 30 shell casings were found.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the little girl was shot in both legs. She was taken to Einstein Medical Center and is listed as stable.

The mom was shot in the head, back and chest. She was rushed to Einstein and is said to be in critical condition.

Authorities say they found many shell casings, at least 30, at the location, as well as one weapon. One person of interest was said to be in police custody.

