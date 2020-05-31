Rioters destroy multiple police vehicles in West Philadelphia

Crowds of people in West Philadelphia are vandalizing police vehicles as riots continue throughout the city in response to the death of George Floyd.

SKYFOX flew over the scene which showed rioters smashing and setting fire to police cruisers.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has implemented a mandatory city-wide curfew starting on Sunday at 6 p.m. that will last until 6 a.m. Monday. The curfew was moved up two hours as looting and vandalism went on for a second day in Port Richmond, Kensington and West Philadelphia.

All businesses in Philadelphia have been ordered to close immediately as police and city officials attempt to control the violent riots.

