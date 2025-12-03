Camelback Resort leads Pennsylvania ski season with new trails

The Brief Camelback Resort in the Poconos has kicked off the skiing and snowboarding season in Pennsylvania. Skiers and snowboarders flocked to the resort for the first tracks of the season, enjoying fresh powder and sunny skies on Wednesday. The resort is set to expand its offerings, with plans to open more trails soon.



Skiers and snowboarders have eagerly awaited the opening day on the slopes, and Camelback Resort in the Poconos has kicked off the season in Pennsylvania.

What we know:

Skiers and snowboarders flocked to Camelback Resort for the first tracks of the season, enjoying fresh powder and sunny skies on Wednesday.

Michael Jujka, a local from the Poconos, expressed his excitement,

"I mean, it felt great," he said. We got here at 6 a.m. We just chilled here for a couple of hours, and then we got first chair. It was awesome."

The resort's chairlifts were busy, with people of all skill levels hitting the slopes.

Dominic Tancredi from New Jersey shared, "It feels like freedom, adrenaline. I like it Yeah, it’s fun."

Camelback Resort's plans for expansion

What they're saying:

Jason Bays, vice president and general manager of Camelback Resort, highlighted the significance of this year's opening.

"This year is extra special. We’re the first ski area to open in the state of Pennsylvania. So it makes it really fun and exciting this year," Bays said.

Camelback Resort is set to expand its offerings, with plans to open more trails soon.

"We’re making snow, and we’re going to keep expanding the terrain," Bays said.

"On Friday we’re going to open up our Double Black Diamond Cliffhanger and also some new green terrain too," he added. "I met with some season passholders who’ve been here for 40 to 50 plus years. They said it was some of the best opening day conditions they’ve ever experienced, and I’d have to agree after my two runs as well."