Robert De Niro movie looking for extras in New Jersey

Have you always wanted to be in a star-studded movie? Here's your chance!

What we know:

Local extras are needed for Netflix's upcoming crime thriller "The Whisper Man,"

The new movie, which is based on the best-selling book, will star Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan from "White Lotus," and Adam Scott from "Severance."

Production will begin in April, and film through June in parts of New Jersey.

What you can do:

To apply to be an extra, visit the Grant Wilfley Casting website for details.

The role will pay $180 for 10 hours for non-SAG members.