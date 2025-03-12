Expand / Collapse search

Robert De Niro movie looking for extras in New Jersey

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 12, 2025 7:27am EDT
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 18: Robert De Niro attends Netflix's "Zero Day" world premiere at The Plaza Hotel on February 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/FilmMagic)

The Brief

    • A new movie is casting extras in New Jersey.
    • The movie is a crime thriller being produced by Netflix.
    • It will star Robert De Niro.

NEW JERSEY - Have you always wanted to be in a star-studded movie? Here's your chance!

What we know:

Local extras are needed for Netflix's upcoming crime thriller "The Whisper Man,"

The new movie, which is based on the best-selling book, will star Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan from "White Lotus," and Adam Scott from "Severance."

Production will begin in April, and film through June in parts of New Jersey.

What you can do:

To apply to be an extra, visit the Grant Wilfley Casting website for details.

The role will pay $180 for 10 hours for non-SAG members.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Grant Wilfley Casting.

New JerseyEntertainment